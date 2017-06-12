SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Martin and Watonwan counties until 12:30 p.m. Local Radar | Forecast | Wx App

Cluster Of Storms Rolling Into Southern Minnesota

June 12, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Severe Weather, Storms, Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after severe storms swept through central Minnesota, downing trees and knocking out power for thousands, severe weather rolled into southern Minnesota Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says a cluster of storms is tracking along the Interstate 90 corridor with the potential to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and strong winds. Localized flooding is also a concern.

Around 10 a.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties in extreme southwest Minnesota. The storms were moving at 30 mph and dropping golf-ball-sized hail.

The threat of severe weather Monday stretches across all of southern Minnesota, including cities such as Mankato and Rochester. Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the system could produce tornadoes.

The Twin Cities metro is under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday evening. Thousands in the metro are still without power following Sunday morning’s intense, fast-moving storms.

Looking ahead, strong storms look to be in store for Tuesday evening as well. A line of severe weather is expected to wash over most of the state, with storms hitting the Twin Cities metro around midnight.

