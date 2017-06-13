More Than 400 Guns Recovered In Minneapolis This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say officers took 26 guns off city streets in the last week, bringing the total number of firearms recovered in Minneapolis so far this year to 443.
The Minneapolis Police Department says there’s been a 62 percent year-to-year increase in the number of guns recovered from city streets.
The recent recoveries were from June 6 to June 12. Police say the guns were either stolen, used in a crime or in the possessions of someone prohibited from having them.
The department thanked the community for their help in recovering the weapons.