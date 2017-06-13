Police: Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspect Struck By Unmarked MPD Car, Tasered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after an incident with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded at 8:13 a.m. to a call of a robbery at The Howe restaurant. There, police say a male suspect held up a female employee at gun point and demanded she open the safe. However, he made off with no money and the employee called 911.
Police say the precinct is nearby, so police got there fast and began chasing the suspect who they say had a gun in his hand.
While chasing the suspect, police say an MPD officer in an unmarked police vehicle – a white truck – struck the suspect as he was attempting to cross the street. Police are investigating that encounter.
The suspect then allegedly tried to get up and continue fleeing, so police Tasered him. He was then taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with what police say appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect will be booked into jail and identified when he’s released from the hospital.