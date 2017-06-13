TORNADO WARNINGS: Pope, Stevens and Swift counties until 7:15 p.m.
TORNADO WATCH: Big Stone and Traverse counties until 10 p.m. | Live Radar | Latest Forecast | Weather App

Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota Amid Severe Storms

June 13, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Tornado, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doppler weather radar detected rotation in a storm over Pope, Stevens, Chippewa and Swift Counties Tuesday night.

Spotters haven’t seen a tornado touch down, though the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in those counties until 7:15 p.m.

The storm was already indicated as severe as a cell formed quickly Tuesday evening in the area just west of Montevideo. The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Swift and Chippewa Counties that ended at 6:30 p.m. Storm spotters in the area did notice a rotating wall cloud, but no funnel cloud or tornado.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm was also producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter, according to radar measurements.

severe weather Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota Amid Severe Storms

A small storm cell sparked a tornado warning as a wall of severe weather moves toward Minnesota from South Dakota (credit: CBS).

The small cell will be followed by a line of storms heading east from South Dakota across Minnesota, expected to hit the Twin Cities region late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The storm also comes amid a wide severe thunderstorm watch in northwestern Minnesota.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch