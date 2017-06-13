Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota Amid Severe Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doppler weather radar detected rotation in a storm over Pope, Stevens, Chippewa and Swift Counties Tuesday night.
Spotters haven’t seen a tornado touch down, though the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in those counties until 7:15 p.m.
The storm was already indicated as severe as a cell formed quickly Tuesday evening in the area just west of Montevideo. The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Swift and Chippewa Counties that ended at 6:30 p.m. Storm spotters in the area did notice a rotating wall cloud, but no funnel cloud or tornado.
WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm was also producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter, according to radar measurements.
The small cell will be followed by a line of storms heading east from South Dakota across Minnesota, expected to hit the Twin Cities region late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The storm also comes amid a wide severe thunderstorm watch in northwestern Minnesota.