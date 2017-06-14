Suspect In Rosemount Bank Robbery Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A person is in custody following a robbery at a Merchants Bank in Rosemount Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Rosemount Police Department, just before 5 p.m. officers received reports of a robbery at the Merchants Bank located on 15000 block of Chippendale Avenue.
The caller told officers that a lone suspect presented a note with demands to a teller, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the business.
No weapons were displayed. No one was injured.
The suspect was described as a male in his 30s or 40s, weighing roughly 200 – 225 pounds and standing at 5’10” to 6’0″.
A surveillance photo from the bank showed the man with the teller.
On Tuesday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., police said a suspect had been taken into custody.
Police are expected to release more information Tuesday afternoon.