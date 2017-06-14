Burnsville Police Seeking 2 Men In Suspicious Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Burnsville Police Department is looking for two men who apparently tried to lure three girls to his truck at a gas station on Saturday.
Authorities say the incident happened at about 1 p.m. at the Super America gas station on the 1200 block of County Road 42. Police say three female children were approached by a suspicious male who asked them to “go over to the pick-up truck” he had arrived in and that he had something “cool” for the girls to look at.
The man was described as an older white male with grey or white hair. He was wearing dark grey or green shorts and a white T-shirt.
The girls denied the man’s requests several times. The suspicious male eventually left with a younger adult male, who was wearing a grey T-shirt and a Minnesota Golden Gophers visor. The younger male didn’t interact with the girls.
The two men left in a pick-up truck, believed to be a 1997 to 2003 green Ford F-150 with an extended cab. Police say the younger male was driving and the older male was in the passenger seat.
Burnsville police are trying to identify the two men. Anyone with information should call police at (952) 895-4585.