Reward Offered In Edina Stolen Sculpture Incident

June 14, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Centennial Lakes Park, Edina, Reward Offered

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for stealing a sculpture at an Edina park over the weekend.

Edina city officials say the bronze “Dreams Take Flight” sculpture in Centennial Lakes Park was last seen around noon on Sunday, June 11.

The 3-foot sculpture is of a young girl standing while playing with a toy airplane, weighs around 150 pounds and is valued at $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is asked to contact Edina police at 952-826-1600. The reward is being offered by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.

17904019 10154684534873871 2395209926229504876 n Reward Offered In Edina Stolen Sculpture Incident

(credit: Centennial Lakes Park via Facebook)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch