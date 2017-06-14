Reward Offered In Edina Stolen Sculpture Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for stealing a sculpture at an Edina park over the weekend.
Edina city officials say the bronze “Dreams Take Flight” sculpture in Centennial Lakes Park was last seen around noon on Sunday, June 11.
The 3-foot sculpture is of a young girl standing while playing with a toy airplane, weighs around 150 pounds and is valued at $25,000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is asked to contact Edina police at 952-826-1600. The reward is being offered by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.