Prayers, Thoughts From MN Lawmakers After Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota lawmakers offered thoughts and prayers after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice.

Several other people also were reportedly hit, including two law enforcement officers. The shootings happened at a practice for the Republican team in Alexandria, Virginia.

A spokesperson for Rep. Tom Emmer said that he was not at the practice.

“We are watching this unfold and keeping our eyes on the details. The Congressman and everyone in our office are sending our prayers to Whip Scalise and the other victims of this awful incident,” Becky Alery said.

Rep. Jason Lewis tweeted that he was praying for Scalise.

Praying this morning for @SteveScalise and the other victims of this mornings horrible and senseless shooting — Jason Lewis (@Jason2CD) June 14, 2017

WCCO reached out to the third Republican U.S. Representative from Minnesota, Erik Paulsen, and were told that he is OK.

A number of Democratic lawmakers from Minnesota also offered words of support following the incident.

Prayers for Rep. Scalise, aides, law enforcement, and all those who were hurt. No words to describe how terrible this is. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 14, 2017

Horrified by shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts are with @SteveScalise, my colleagues, staff members, and police who were attacked this AM. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) June 14, 2017

Please send your prayers & well wishes to our GOP colleagues, staff & Capitol Police who were shot this AM in a vicious, cowardly attack — US Rep. Rick Nolan (@USRepRickNolan) June 14, 2017

Prayer & support for Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing baseball this morning with several Congressional personnel — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 14, 2017

Horrible news. I'm praying for the victims, their families, and for everyone else to stay safe. https://t.co/yusTf4juXa — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) June 14, 2017