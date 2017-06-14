Prayers, Thoughts From MN Lawmakers After Shootings

June 14, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Al Franken, Amy Klobuchar, Betty McCollum, Erik Paulsen, Jason Lewis, Keith Ellison, Rick Nolan, Steve Scalise, Tim Walz, Tom Emmer, Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota lawmakers offered thoughts and prayers after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice.

Several other people also were reportedly hit, including two law enforcement officers. The shootings happened at a practice for the Republican team in Alexandria, Virginia.

A spokesperson for Rep. Tom Emmer said that he was not at the practice.

“We are watching this unfold and keeping our eyes on the details. The Congressman and everyone in our office are sending our prayers to Whip Scalise and the other victims of this awful incident,” Becky Alery said.

Rep. Jason Lewis tweeted that he was praying for Scalise.

WCCO reached out to the third Republican U.S. Representative from Minnesota, Erik Paulsen, and were told that he is OK.

A number of Democratic lawmakers from Minnesota also offered words of support following the incident.

