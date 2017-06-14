Minn. Joins Argentina, Poland As 2023 World’s Fair Host Finalists

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is a finalist to host the 2023 World’s Fair.
The General Assembly of the Bureau of International des Expositions (BIE) voted Tuesday to add Minnesota to the list.
Buenos Aires, Argentina and Lodz, Poland are the two other finalists.
If Minnesota wins, Minneapolis will hold what’s called the “Specialized Expo.”
The theme for 2023 is “Healthy People, Healthy Planet.”
BIE officials estimate that 12 million people would visit the state during the three-month expo, and 40,000 jobs would be created for that time period.
Officials also say the state could stand to make $4 billion in the process.
The first World’s Fair was held in London in 1851. This year’s fair is in Kazakhstan.