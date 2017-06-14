Capitals Acquire Graovac From Wild For 2018 5th-Round Pick

June 14, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild, Tyler Graovac

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Tyler Graovac from the Minnesota Wild for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the trade Wednesday night.

gettyimages 647717972 Capitals Acquire Graovac From Wild For 2018 5th Round Pick

Tyler Graovac (credit: Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The deal gives Washington a second forward under contract for next season to satisfy the minimum exposure requirements for the upcoming Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.

Because they have Graovac, the Capitals can protect center Lars Eller.

Graovac has one year left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $625,000. He played 52 games for Minnesota last season, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

In addition to helping with the expansion draft, the 24-year-old could be a fit on cap-strapped Washington’s roster next season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch