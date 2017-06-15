17-Year-Old Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting ID’d

June 15, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 17-year-old boy killed Tuesday night in a north Minneapolis shooting has been identified.

Austin Young, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Police officers found him around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a call of a car crash at the intersection of 26th and Knox avenues.

Young was found in the driver’s seat, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the car had hit several vehicles before coming to rest in the middle of the street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

