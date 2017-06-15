Minnetonka Police Warning Residents Of Mail Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnetonka Police Department is warning residents to be careful with their mail after receiving multiple reports of outgoing mail theft.
Police say the thefts have occurred recently and involve outgoing mail, mainly checks, that the victims are sending for various bill payments. The thieves are then using the account numbers from the stolen checks to make forged checks and cash them at banks.
Police say there are a couple steps you can take to avoid mail theft. Mainly, mail items from the post office. The other option is to mail items from a secure post office box throughout the city.
Authorities say anyone who notices suspicious activity in their neighborhood should contact Minnetonka police or call 911.