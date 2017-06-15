Signs For Fast-Charging Stations Now On I-94 In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Not sure where you can charge an electric car along Interstate 94 in northern Minnesota? Well, now there’s some easy-to-spot roadside answers.
MnDOT announced Thursday that new “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations” signs are up on the interstate north of St. Cloud, telling motorists where they can find public, fast-charging stations nearby.
Expect to see similar signs on other parts of I-94 in the near future.
A stretch of the interstate from the Fargo area to Huron, Michigan, is designated as the “Great Lakes Zero Emission Corridor,” part of a federal effort to promote alternative fuels.
I-94 is one of 55 roadways in the U.S. designated as an “alternative fuel corridor.” A network of such corridors was created under the 2016 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, and it spans 35 states and covers 85,000 miles.
Charlie Zelle, the Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner, said in a news release that supporting electric cars on major Minnesota roads like I-94 is important because the leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. is transportation-related.
“By identifying where fueling stations can be found, we can increase the use of electric vehicles and improve air quality and meet the needs of current and future motorists,” he said.