Exchange Food And Drink Wins Beef Backer Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New Brighton’s Exchange Food and Drink is the 2017 recipient of the Beef Backer Award from the Minnesota Beef Council!
Chef Kyle joined WCCO Mid-Morning and shared the recipe for their popular Roast Beef Sandwich.
Beef Brisket
Ingredients:
4 – 10 lb. brisket cut
Directions:
Rub beef brisket with BBQ spice rub
Let sit for at least one hour
Bring smoker to 190 – 210 degrees
Depending on the size of the cut, smoke the meat for 4 to 8 hours.
Once the brisket is tender throughout, clean all the fat, shred or cut into 6 – 8 oz. portions.
BBQ Spice Rub
Ingredients:
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup smoked paprika
3 Tbsp. black pepper
4 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. ancho chili powder
1 Tbsp. chipotle chili powder
1 Tbsp. guajillo chili powder
1 tsp. habanero chili powder
4 Tbsp. granulated garlic
4 Tbsp. granulated onion
1 tsp. allspice
Direction:
Combine all
Rub on brisket
Giardiniera
Ingredients:
4 green bell peppers, diced
4 red bel peppers, diced
8 – 12 jalapenos, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
2 carrots, diced
2 small onions diced
2 small cauliflower heads, diced
2 Tbsp. garlic, chopped
2 Tbsp. dried oregano
2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 cup green olives, chopped
2 1/2 cups white vinegar
2 1/2 cups olive oil
Water
Directions:
Combine small diced peppers, jalapenos, celery, carrots, onions and cauliflower into a six quart container.
Add salt and cover with water.
Place a plate over product, to keep covered. Keep it in water for 12 hours.
Drain off water and transfer into a large mixing bowl. Then add garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, black pepper, olives, vinegar and oil. Toss together.
Return to six quart. Label with date. Good for seven days.
Sandwich
Ingredients:
Brisket
Giardiniera
Muenster cheese
Sourdough (or bread of your choosing)
Directions:
Butter bread, toast if desired.
Place brisket on bread and cover with Muenster cheese to melt.
Add giardiniera
Cover with top bun and serve.