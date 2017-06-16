Community Reacts To Jury’s Acquittal In Yanez Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After days of deliberation, a jury acquitted Officer Jeronimo Yanez second-degree manslaughter charges Friday in the death of Philando Castile.

Community, city and state leaders reacted to the news, along with those involved in the shooting.

Valerie Castile, Philando’s mother, gave an impassioned speech outside the courthouse moments after the verdict was read:

Diamond Reynolds, who was in the car during the shooting and livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, released a statement through her attorney:

“I am incredibly disappointed with the jury’s verdict. My boyfriend, Philando Castile, was pulled over because, per Officer Yanez, he had a wide nose and looked like a suspect.

“He did nothing but comply with Officer Yanez’s instructions to get his driver’s license. He was seat belted and doing as he was told, when he was shot by Officer Yanez who fired seven shots into the vehicle where my 4-year-old daughter and I also sat.

“It is a sad state of affairs when this type of criminal conduct is condoned simply because Yanez is a policeman. God help America.”

Castile was a cafeteria worker at J.J. Hill Montessori School in St. Paul. The St. Paul Public Schools released a statement on the announcement as well:

“The jury’s verdict in the Officer Jeronimo Yanez trial may bring strong emotions for those who knew and cared for Philando Castile.

“This tragedy that impacts many people and lives in our community were forever changed.

“The St. Paul Public Schools community continues to remember and mourn the loss of ‘Mr. Phil,’ a beloved SPPS employee. School district counselors will be available to talk with students and staff as needed once summer term begins on June 19.”

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman also released a statement after the jury gave its verdict:

“Today we learned of the jury’s verdict regarding the shooting death of Philando Castile,” said Mayor Coleman. “Philando was a son of Saint Paul – a graduate of Central High School, and a dedicated employee at J.J. Hill Montessori, where he was loved by his students and co-workers.

“I commend Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and his staff for bringing this case – they did what they believed to be right for the cause of justice. Regardless of how you feel about the outcome, this is a difficult time in our community. Recognizing there is need for support, we will be opening the doors of community centers, schools and local gathering spaces for residents to come together for dialogue and understanding.

“As people across our city, state and country react to the jury’s verdict, I urge each of us to move forward in a way that is peaceful and respectful of everyone – residents, demonstrators and police officers alike.”