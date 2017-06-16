Deputies Escort Jurors To Cars Following Yanez Verdict

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Jurors deliberated for nearly 29 hours before reaching a verdict in the case of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last summer.

On Friday morning, jurors asked the judge to review additional evidence. He denied their request.

Just when it seemed this jury was tightly deadlocked, they arrived at the three not-guilty verdicts shortly after 2 p.m. It took them five days of deliberations to acquit Yanez.

A short time after the verdicts were read, jurors began spilling out of the courthouse, each one escorted by deputies to their vehicles.

The look on their faces showed obvious fatigue and stress.

The jury foreman chose not to comment on what took place in the jury room or what the biggest hang-up was for them. WCCO approached most of the seven men and five women, and they too declined to comment on the trial.

As jurors were leaving, a very angry man was screaming and yelling at anyone, particularly the deputies on the streets.

It is possible the biggest issue for jurors to overcome was the ambiguous statements from Yanez, telling a superior on the night of the shooting, “I didn’t know where the gun was.”

But on the witness stand he clearly stated he saw the back part of a pistol in Castile’s hand, in his right front shorts pocket.

In the end, jurors decided Yanez was telling the truth.