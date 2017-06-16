Mille Lacs Resort Gets $150K From The State

June 16, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Fishing, Mille Lacs Lake, Walleye

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Only one of the dozens of businesses impacted by fishing restrictions on an eastern Minnesota lake is getting financial help from the state thanks to language tucked into an economic development law.

The Star Tribune reports the law’s language is so specific that only Hunter’s Winfield Resort on Mille Lacs Lake will receive $150,000 in aid.

Many businesses in the area have suffered because of walleye restrictions imposed by the Department of Natural Resources. Republican Rep. Sondra Erickson says the law was a small way to help a business in her district.

But the department’s commissioner, Tom Landwehr, worries that the law will set a precedent for the state to help all businesses negatively impacted by decisions the department makes to sustain or protect wildlife or the environment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch