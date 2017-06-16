Police Looking For Man Charged With Stealing $2K Puppy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of helping steal a $2,000 puppy from a Blaine mall in April.
The Anoka County Attorney’s office says Deja Junior Warren, 21, and another man were captured on surveillance cameras taking the dog from Four Paws and a Tail in Northtown Mall on April 11.
Video also showed Warren and the other suspect driving away from the mall with the puppy.
Investigators were able to read the license plate, which was registered to Warren. His driver’s license photo also matched one of the men caught on camera.
Warren’s whereabouts are unknown, and the county attorney’s office says they are seeking a warrant for his arrest.
The other suspect was not mentioned in Warren’s criminal complaint.
