Report: Vikings WR Floyd Tests Positive For Alcohol During House Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings’ latest addition, a hometown wide receiver with a checkered history, may be in trouble again.

TMZ reports wide receiver Michael Floyd tested positive for alcohol during his recent house arrest. Floyd was not supposed to drink during his house arrest, a condition of his sentencing for a DWI arrest in December.

The Arizona Cardinals released the former first round pick after that DWI arrest. Floyd was also suspended from team activities at Notre Dame for drunken driving.

TMZ reports that a Scottsdale City Court confirmed Floyd’s alcohol monitoring system reported positive results five times during June 11 and 12, with three of the events described as “high alcohol tests.”

The wide receiver could face jail time if a court rules he violated the terms of his house arrest.

According to TMZ, Floyd blamed the positive tests on kombucha, a fermented tea that contains trace amounts of alcohol.

The Vikings said Friday they are “looking into the matter” and “still gathering facts.”

Floyd attended high school at Cretin-Derham Hall. After his release from the Cardinals, the New England Patriots signed him. Floyd caught only four balls for the Patriots and did not play in the Super Bowl.

The Vikings signed Floyd to a one-year deal in May.