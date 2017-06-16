2 Men Charged Following Burglaries At WBL Apartment Complex

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men have been charged with several counts of burglary following two incidents in White Bear Lake earlier this month.

According to the White Bear Lake Police Department, early on the morning of June 6 officers were called to a report of a burglary at an apartment complex garage, located on the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue.

The caller reported several vehicles had been entered and a garage door opener was stolen.

No suspects were found.

Police said on the morning of June 10, officers were once again called to the apartment complex on a report of two men rifling through cars in the garage.

Upon police arrival, one man fled in a vehicle. The other man, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Biljan, was apprehended a short distance from the scene.

Biljan was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

Through further investigation, officers identified the second man as 29-year-old Daniel Labarre. They also learned the car he fled in was stolen.

According to police, officers in St. Paul were able to locate and arrest Labarre in a St. Paul apartment Tuesday.

Labarre was charged with three counts of burglary in connection to the two in June and one on April 28 on the 3500 block of Willow Avenue.

Both men are in custody.