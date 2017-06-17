4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, June 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered these great events for Father’s Day weekend on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!
1. The Minnesota Children’s Museum is back open. There are 10 new exhibits to see after a $30-million expansion. Each provides space for kids to explore, learn and play. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a Grand Opening block party Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event is outside in front of the museum.
2. One of the largest festivals in Minneapolis is back for its 23rd year. The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is known for unique artwork for sale from more than 200 artists. There will also be live music on multiple stages and family friendly activities including a car show. It goes from 11 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. The event is free.
3. Hear music from around the world at the Midtown Global Music Festival. The event features music and dance performances like jazz, Middle Eastern dance, salsa and more. There will also be a kids zone with games and crafts. The free festival is from noon to 8 p.m.
4. And have a drink for charity. The Bloomington Noon Rotary Club is hosting the annual Cheers for Charity event Saturday at Mall of America. Enjoy unlimited samples of craft brews, with all net proceeds going to charities like Courage Kenny, Oasis for Youth and The Pinky Swear Foundation. Tickets are $45.