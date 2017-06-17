YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | 18 Arrested In Protests | Gallery | Shooting Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Mpls. Police: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Robbery Leads To Fatal Shooting

June 17, 2017 1:08 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after an in overnight shooting in Minneapolis.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday near Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North.

Officers found a man lying on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived.

Witnesses say the suspect shot the man when he was already lying on the ground, and then ran away from the area. K-9 officers later tracked him down and he was arrested.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Then Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s officer will release the name of the victim at a later time.

