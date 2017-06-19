YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Police Investigate After 3 Shot In St. Paul

June 19, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured in St. Paul early Monday morning.

According to police, just after 12 a.m. officers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the area of Maryland Avenue and Marion Street.

Upon arrival, police found that three people had been shot. Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the ages or names of the victims. No suspect has been arrested.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch