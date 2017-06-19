Police Investigate After 3 Shot In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured in St. Paul early Monday morning.
According to police, just after 12 a.m. officers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the area of Maryland Avenue and Marion Street.
Upon arrival, police found that three people had been shot. Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and one suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the ages or names of the victims. No suspect has been arrested.
The incident is currently under investigation.