Recipes On Monday Morning

GRILLED MAPLE GINGER CHICKEN BREASTS

Ingredients

1/3 C. maple syrup

1/3 C. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 C. olive oil

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded out

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon, garlic, ginger, salt, black pepper and oil.

2. Place the chicken into a gallon size ziplock bag, add the marinade, remove the air, seal the bag shut and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or longer.

3. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

4. Remove chicken, discard marinade and grill chicken for at least 6-8 minutes per side or until juices run clear and chicken is no longer pink.

GRILLED BROCCOLINI & WHIPPED FETA TOAST

4 slices Tuscan whole grain bread, diagonally cut & 1-inch thick

Olive oil

8 oz. Broccolini spears

Salt & Fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 C. heavy whipping cream

1/2 C. crumbled Feta cheese

2 Tbsp. minced shallot

1/2 C. Balsamic reduction*

Instructions

1. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

2. Using a pastry brush, spread some olive oil on both sides of the sliced Tuscan bread and grill for 3- 4 minutes per side or until bread is toasted, remove from grill and set aside.

3. Drizzle the broccolini spears with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, place in a grill basket or right onto the grill grates, grill for 8-10 minutes turning frequently or until broccoli is tender crisp and stem is easily pierced with with a knife, remove and set aside.

4. Place the heavy whipping cream, feta, shallot and fresh cracked black pepper into a medium bowl and using a hand mixer on low speed whip ingredients for 1 -2 minutes then increase speed to medium or high for 3 minutes or until ingredients are well combined and fluffy.

5. Spread the grilled toast with some of the whipped Feta, top with 2-3 spears of grilled broccolini and drizzle with some Balsamic reduction.

*Note: To make homemade balsamic reduction, place 2 cups of balsamic vinegar in a shallow pan, bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until it reduces by half and coats the back of a spoon.

GRILLED ASIAN PORK KABOBS WITH SPICY RED PLUM SAUCE

Ingredients

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

3 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced & divided

3/4 C. red plum jam

1/4 C. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1/4-1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

12 skewers, soaked in water

Instructions

1. Preheat oven 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl mix together the ground pork, ground beef, salt, pepper, 1 1/2 tablespoon grated ginger, 1 clove minced garlic, form into 10-12 sausage shaped patties around the soaked wooden skewers, refrigerate until use.

3. In a small pan whisk together the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoon grated ginger, 2 cloves minced garlic, red plum jam, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce and red pepper flakes, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 8-10 minutes, set aside and reserve half of the glaze for when you serve the grilled kabobs.

4. Place the pork skewers on the heated & oiled grill and cook 3 minutes each side, brushing the browned sides with a small portion of the spicy red plum sauce to glaze the kabobs each time you turn them.

5. Grill for at least 10-12 minutes or until meat is no longer pink & cooked through, serve with remaining reserved spicy red plum sauce.

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO PACKETS

2 (13.5 oz) cans coconut milk

2 tsp. curry powder

2 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. salt, divided

1 tsp. ground black pepper, divided

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded out

Tin foil

4 C. diced sweet potato

1 medium onion, sliced

1/2 C. golden raisins

3 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup salted cashews, chopped

Instructions

1. In a small bowl whisk together the coconut milk, curry powder, ginger, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt & 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, pour into a into a gallon size ziploc bag, add the chicken and marinate for at least 4 or longer.

2. Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

3. Place the diced sweet potatoes, sliced onions and raisins into a large bowl, drizzle with melted coconut oil, season with remaining salt and pepper and toss to coat.

4. Place equal amounts of the vegetable mixture into the center of 4 pieces of tin foil, seal foil packets well and place on preheated grill for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

5. Meanwhile, grill coconut curry marinated chicken for 6-8 minutes per side until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink.

6. Right before serving, sprinkle the sweet potatoes with chopped cashews and serve with the grilled coconut curry chicken.