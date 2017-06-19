Yanez Case File, Including Dashcam Video, Expected Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they’re preparing to release all evidence in the shooting of Philando Castile Tuesday, including dashcam video of the shooting that was recorded from the squad car.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile after stopping his car in Falcon Heights last summer. Prosecutors charged the officer with manslaughter. He says he shot in self-defense. A jury Friday found Yanez not guilty on all three counts related to the shooting.
The July 6 shooting gained national attention after Diamond Reynolds — Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car during the shooting — live-streamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook. That video, however, lacked the crucial key moments that led up to the shooting — the subject of much speculation and debate.
The dashboard camera in Yanez and his partner’s squad car did catch those moments, which the jury saw. That evidence is part of the case file, along with other key pieces of evidence.
The BCA says they anticipate the evidence will be available to the public sometime Tuesday.