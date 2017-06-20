Gas Leak In Downtown Mpls. Briefly Shuts Down Part Of Hennepin Ave.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A gas main rupture has briefly closed off part of Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.
According to Minneapolis fire officials, a 5-inch gas main ruptured on Hennepin Avenue, prompting the closure of the street to pedestrians and vehicles between 6th and 8th Streets.
Fire officials say CenterPoint Energy quickly arrived on scene to examine and repair the ruptured main.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Minneapolis police said the area is safe and streets have reopened.