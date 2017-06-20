YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | Dashcam Video Released

Sheriff: Drugs, Gun Recovered From Litchfield Home In Bust

June 20, 2017 3:50 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after nearly $13,000 in drugs and a gun were recovered during a bust in Litchfield, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of first-degree controlled substance and firearms-related charges. Authorities say about 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine and a .40-caliber handgun were found at the residence. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of about $13,000.

Authorities say a small child lived at the residence, was present when the search warrant was executed and placed with Meeker County Family Services. The Litchfield Fire Department and BCA assisted in the investigation.

