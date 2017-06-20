YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | "Families For Philando"

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Visits Cuba To Build Agricultural Relationship

June 20, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Cuba, Donald Trump, Tina Smith

HAVANA (AP) — The lieutenant governor of Minnesota has become the first U.S. state official to make an official visit to Cuba since President Donald Trump announced the new U.S. policy toward the island.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and a group of state officials and representative of state agriculture groups on Tuesday made the first public stop on the five-day trip at government headquarters in Mayabeque, an agricultural province outside Havana.

lt gov tina smith Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Visits Cuba To Build Agricultural Relationship

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith (credit: CBS)

Smith said the trip was designed to build relations in hopes of future Minnesota agricultural sales to Cuba. Such sales are still allowed under Trump’s policy, which bars many transactions with businesses linked to the Cuban military.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

