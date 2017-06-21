Interactive Map Helps You Find Roads Aligned With Setting Sun

Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may have heard of the Manhattenhenge, where the solstice sunset aligns with certain streets for once or twice a year, but did you know there are spots in the Twin Cities where you can also view this phenomenon?

Now, there’s an interactive map that helps you find those roads.

For example, in downtown Minneapolis, parts of 10th, 9th, 3rd and 2nd streets have these viewing points – as well as Washington Avenue.

The map is not limited to the Twin Cities, too. It extends out over 30 miles in every direction.

Check it out for yourself!

The sunset in Minneapolis on Wednesday is expected at 9:03 p.m.
Snapshot of map showing Minneapolis (credit: https://sztanko.github.io/solsticestreets)

