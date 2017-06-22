ACLU Calls Worthington Arrest ‘Disturbing,’ Seeks Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for an investigation into a Minnesota drug task force agent in connection to dashcam video of an arrest last summer in Worthington where he punches and knees a suspect after the man pulls over.

Agent Joe Joswiak, of the Buffalo Ridge Task Force, used “disturbing and completely unnecessary” force against Anthony Promvongsa, Minnesota UCLA executive director Teresa Nelson said in a statement Thursday with the release of the dashcam video.

According to a criminal complaint, Promvongsa was driving recklessly and verbally threatened an off-duty officer on the morning of the arrest. Joswiak responded to the dispatch call and pulled Promvongsa over after a brief pursuit.

“Thus far Agent Joswiak has received no punishment for this abhorrent treatment of Anthony,” Nelson said. “This sends a message that the department condones the officer’s behavior, which it should not.”

The dashcam video of the July 28 arrest shows Joswiak repeatedly cursing at, kneeing and punching Promvongsa moments after he pulls over. In the ACLU statement, Promvongsa said he was “blindsided” by the blows, and said that others in the community have had “this type of traumatic experience” with the city’s law enforcement.

After the arrest, Promvongsa, 22, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing police, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and driving with a revoked license, court documents filed in Nobles County show.

According to the criminal complaint, Joswiak grabbed, kneed and punched Promvongsa in an attempt to get him under control, as the officer was unsure as to whether or not he was armed.

In a statement Thursday, the Worthington Police Department said the squad video released by the ACLU is just one piece of evidence in a longer incident involving criminal charges. No other comment was given.

If convicted of the assault charges, Promvongsa faces up to seven years in prison for each count. No date is currently set for his trial.