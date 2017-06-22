Man Dies After Being Thrown From Motorcycle In Sauk Rapids

Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

June 22, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Benton County, Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sauk Rapids Wednesday night.

According to the Sauk Rapids Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m. officers were called to motorcycle accident on the 1100 block of Benton Drive South, just north of the Highway 10 overpass.

Upon arrival, officers learned the motorcycle was driving southbound on Benton Drive South when it hit the end of a median.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 63-year-old Donald Peter Schreifels.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

