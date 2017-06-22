Suspected Shooter, 18, Charged In Minneapolis Drug Deal Turned Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Minneapolis drug deal turned murder that occurred last week, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Terry Gibson was arrested Wednesday in Apple Valley and now faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of a 17-year-old male on June 13.

According to the criminal complaint, at 10:25 p.m. on June 13, police responded to 26th and Knox Avenues North where they found the victim shot in the head in the driver’s seat of a crashed SUV.

As police talked to people in the area, a man arrived and told police he was previously inside the SUV with Young and two other women. He said they were in the area because one of the women wanted to buy marijuana.

The man said both women left the vehicle and returned with three men. One of the men, identified as Armajea Warren, got into the rear passenger seat and pulled out a gun. He allegedly pointed it at Young and said, “give me everything.” The witness said he pushed Warren’s arm so that the gun no longer pointed at Young.

That’s when Gibson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, identified as Austin Young, once in the head. The men then fled.

The witness then used one hand on the wheel and another on the accelerator and drove the SUV away from the danger until he crashed.

Investigators say both handguns came from Gibson’s home.

The county attorney’s office is seeking bail of $1 million.

Last week, Warren was charged with second-degree murder in the case.