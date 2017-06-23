Good Question: Why Are We More Tired When It’s Hot?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We were reminded last week how powerful the heat can be when temperatures soared into the 90s.
It got Deborah from Hudson wondering: Why are we more tired when it’s hot?
When we’re in the heat, your body has competing demands. You want to get your blood to your muscles, but you also want to get it to the surface of your skin because that’s how you get rid of heat.
Basically, your heart has to work harder when it’s hot and humid. But, there’s the other thing: dehydration – which can equal exhaustion.
So grab your water bottle, or there’s this strategy from an exercise study out of England this week. People who put ice in their underwear before running hot 5K ran four-percent faster!