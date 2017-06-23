Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

New Photography App Rates Your Pictures With An Aesthetic Score

June 23, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Eye-Em, Photography App

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When taking a picture, sometimes it can be tough to get that perfect shot. That’s why a lot of times, people take two or three of the same shot and choose the best one.

Well, now an app can help you do just.

The photography app EyeEm just rolled out an update with the feature EyeEm Selects.

The artificial intelligence looks at what professional photographer would look for in photos, like how well the figure was shot, horizon, colors and more. It then ranks the picture with an aesthetic score.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch