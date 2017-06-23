Sears To Close Down Burnsville Mall Location

June 23, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Burnsville, Sears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sears announced the closure of a number of stores nationwide, and one of the stores they intend to close is in the Twin Cities.

Sears confirmed that they are “making the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center” at the Burnsville Mall.

Officials with the retail chain said that the story would be closed in late July, and a liquidation sale begins June 30.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” the statement read. “We hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch