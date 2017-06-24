Kevin Millar Suits Up For Saints 1 Last Time — And Homers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kevin Millar played for the St. Paul Saints until being called up and recording a stellar career in the big leagues — mainly with Boston.
Saturday night they brought him back for a bobblehead night, and they allowed an independent baseball opportunity: to suit up one more time with Winnipeg in town.
He played here in the early ’90s and has stayed close to owner Mike Veeck, so he came and signed autographs, did the retired star routine, then was allowed just
one at bat in the game.
Just one more time to reclaim glory — and guess what?
The unthinkable. He went deep. That’s right, a home run.
Millar trotted the bases in a true swan song curtain call. He’s 45 years old.