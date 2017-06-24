4 Injured, 1 Arrested In Little Canada Shooting

June 24, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Little Canada, Shooting With Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people are in the hospital and one person is arrested after a Little Canada shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at Rice Street and West Demont Avenue in Little Canada.

Squads arrived quickly because they were already responding to the area for a disturbance call. It’s not known if the call was related to the shooting.

Police say it was key to catching the suspected shooter, who is only identified as an adult male. It is unknown whether the suspect knew the victims.

