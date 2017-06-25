Muslims Celebrating End Of Ramadan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Muslims are celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
During Ramadan, Muslim fast from dawn until dusk. That’s about 17 hours a day. Hundreds of worshipers came to Sunday morning prayer at National Sports Center in Blaine.
Sunday morning’s prayer was just the beginning of an eventful day.
“Today is the day of celebration, we exchange gifts, kids exchange candies, good bags, they go out to Mall of America, they go out to Valleyfair and they go out to eat they go visit families and friends so this is a day to celebrate all day long,” Kausar Hussain, the president of the Islamic Center of Minnesota, said.
Hussain says fasting during Ramadan is a way to grow spiritual strength.