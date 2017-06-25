Muslims Celebrating End Of Ramadan

June 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Fasting, Holy Month, Islamic Center of Minnesota, Kausar Hussain, Muslims, National Sports Center, Ramadan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Muslims are celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslim fast from dawn until dusk. That’s about 17 hours a day. Hundreds of worshipers came to Sunday morning prayer at National Sports Center in Blaine.

Sunday morning’s prayer was just the beginning of an eventful day.

“Today is the day of celebration, we exchange gifts, kids exchange candies, good bags, they go out to Mall of America, they go out to Valleyfair and they go out to eat they go visit families and friends so this is a day to celebrate all day long,” Kausar Hussain, the president of the Islamic Center of Minnesota, said.

Hussain says fasting during Ramadan is a way to grow spiritual strength.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch