Protesters Block Pride Parade, Demand Police Be Removed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters demonstrating against the police and the verdict in the Philando Castile shooting trial blocked the Twin Cities Pride Parade Sunday morning, delaying its start by more than an hour.

The Twin Cities Pride parade, which draws thousands to downtown Minneapolis each year, was slated to start at 11 a.m., but a small group of protesters blocked Hennepin Avenue just as the procession was about to get underway.

Chanting “no justice, no Pride,” the protesters blocked the path of the parade, intersection by intersection. Over a megaphone, they gave a list of demands to Pride organizers, which included the “total elimination” of police at all future Pride events.

Police are on scene but standing a distance back. pic.twitter.com/Ne5PppmYny — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 25, 2017

Many of the protesters carried Black Lives Matter signs. Over the megaphone, they said Twin Cities Pride has perpetuated white supremacy and urged parade-goers to join them in protest, although few did.

The protest took about an hour to move through the parade route, backing up traffic at several downtown intersections. All the while, it remained peaceful, and there’s been no word of arrests.

Shortly after noon, the protesters left Hennepin Avenue and the parade started, although it was rushed along so that streets could be cleared on time.

Police officers march about midway through parade. pic.twitter.com/YxICH3qs97 — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 25, 2017

We've seen several spectators jump out of @TwinCitiesPride Parade crowd to hug marching police officers. pic.twitter.com/wmMEn6E6i6 — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) June 25, 2017

The protest comes following a week of discussions over the role of law enforcement in the Pride parade. Initially, Pride organizers chose to lessen the visibility of police around the parade and forgo the participation of officers following the acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting death of Castile.

But late last week Pride organizers walked back their decision after a talk with Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who is openly gay. On Thursday, she issued a strongly-worded letter to organizers, who later met with her and came to an agreement.

The outcome was that officers could march in the parade, although the procession would still be led by a single, unmarked squad car.