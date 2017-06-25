State Patrol: Minneota Teen Killed In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old man from Minneota died Sunday morning in a rollover crash in western Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash at about 4:40 a.m. in Florida Township, west of Canby, in Yellow Medicine County. When officers arrived, a 1995 Ford Explorer had been traveling eastbound on Highway 68 when it went off the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Donald Mark Schuelke IV of Minneota. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
What led up to the crash is under investigation.