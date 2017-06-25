Victim In Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting ID’d

June 25, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Minnetonka, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed Friday at a storage facility in Minnetonka.

Thomas Luetzow, 58, died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

Minnetonka police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the Public Storage on Hedberg Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found Luetzow’s body and arrested a suspect, 65-year-old James Lacount.

The relationship between Lacount and Luetzow remains unclear, as the shooting is still under investigation.

Lacount has yet to be charged.

