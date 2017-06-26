Body Recovered From Mississippi River In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of an adult male was recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4 p.m. to a 911 call of a possible body in the river near the Washington Ave. Bridge. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they located the body and recovered it from the river.
The body will be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and investigate the official cause of death. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.