Authorities ID Victim In St. Paul Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 19-year-old man died Saturday in a shooting near the State Capitol.
Police responded at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Aurora Ave. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim dead behind a building.
Police identified the victim on Monday as Da’seion Mariquez Pugh of St. Paul. Authorities said they don’t believe the shooting was random.
One suspect was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the incident in a swampy area in Oakdale near Interstate 694 and 10th Street. Police said a second suspect, a juvenile male, was arrested Sunday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation.