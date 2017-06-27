Police: 5 Hospitalized After 5-Car Crash In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least five people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in north Minneapolis.
Police say it happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fremont Ave. N.
Witnesses say one car was chasing another when the car in front hit another vehicle head-on.
At least two parked cars were also struck in the crash, one of which had one person inside.
Five people were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police are investigating.
