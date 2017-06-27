VIDEO: Bear Cub With Head Stuck In Plastic Jug Saved In Wisconsin

June 27, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: bear cub, Wisconsin

[Watch video below.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little bear cub who ran into some bad luck is now presumed reunited with his mom after being saved by Wisconsin DNR staff.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin DNR released a video on Facebook showing a bear cub who got its head stuck in a plastic jug in northwest Wisconsin.

DNR staff are seen cutting the bear from its confinement, likely saving the cub’s life.

“While mom can’t be seen in the video, she was likely nearby and is now reunited with her cub,” the DNR said.

Good luck in your journeys, little bear cub!

Watch video below:

