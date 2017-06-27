The Pointer Sisters, George Clinton To Headline Leinie Lodge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many people, the State Fair isn’t about the food or rides, it’s about the music.
Of course, the Grandstand isn’t the only place to catch a performance. On Tuesday, the Leinie Lodge Bandshell released its concert line-up.
Two of the headliners include The Pointer Sisters and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.
The other acts include country artists Chris Janson and Tanya Tucker and London rockers Foghat.
Closing out the fair will be St. Paul indie rock band Hippo Campus. The band members met at the St. Paul Conservatory of Performing Arts.
All of these shows are free. More information can be found here.