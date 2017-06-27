CPSC Issues Recall For Smoke Fireworks Sold In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall for a type of smoke fireworks that were sold at Target stores across the country, including in Wisconsin.
The CPSC says the “TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke” fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers. The fireworks were sold at Albertson’s, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other stores from May through June of this year.
The organization says anyone who bought the fireworks can be issued a refund by contacting American Promotional Events, the company who makes the fireworks, at 800-243-1189 by phone, info@tntfireworks.com by email or online at their website.