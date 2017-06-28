Study: Fights Amid Lack Of Sleep Could Lead To More Health Problems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you tend to get into more arguments with your significant other when you’re sleepy? You better be careful, because it could be harmful to your health.
New research out of The Ohio State University says when you’re tired and you argue, it can lead to stress related inflammation.
That inflammation is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
In the study, if the couple got less than seven hours of sleep for two nights, they were more likely to argue.