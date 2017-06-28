Storms, Some Severe, Expected In Minnesota Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following a night of sometimes heavy rain with significant rainfall totals, Minnesota can expect to see more storms roll through Wednesday.

WCCO-TV meteorologist Matt Brickman said that a line of accumulations of over an inch of rain stretched over the western portion of the state, up from Windom (1.40″) to Ottertail (2.12″).

Parts of the metro area also saw a healthy dose of drops overnight, with some in the south metro measuring over an inch as well.

As of about 7 a.m., there weren’t many pockets of severe weather left for Brickman to warn Minnesota about, and he projects a lull in the action late morning and early afternoon.

Then, by late afternoon, Brickman says the storms should regenerate and cover the eastern portion of the state, and some of them could be severe, including in the Twin Cities metro area.

Brickman says the afternoon storms could bring with them the potential for hail, wind damage and even possible tornadoes. The area representing the largest threat for that is in the southeastern corner of the state, including Rochester and Winona.

“Just make sure you’re staying weather aware,” Brickman said.

Thursday should be drier with low humidity, with highs closer to normal for this time of year.