TORNADO WARNING: Burnett County in western Wisconsin until 6 p.m. | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

Twins Activate Hughes, Put Breslow On DL

June 28, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, Paul Molitor, Phil Hughes

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Phil Hughes has been activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old Hughes had been on the DL since complaining of a “dead feeling” in his pitching shoulder on May 21. He allowed one run in three innings during three rehabilitation appearances with Triple-A Rochester.

gettyimages 686397336 Twins Activate Hughes, Put Breslow On DL

Phil Hughes (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Hughes has been mostly a starter since 2009, but manager Paul Molitor said Hughes will work out of the bullpen when he returns.

Left-hander Craig Breslow was put on the 10-day DL with rib cage soreness. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in 27 games.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch